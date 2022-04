Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating a hit and run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Police said in a tweet that around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Adelaide Street and Nelson Street.

Police say the pedestrian did not survive and the vehicle fled immediately.

No further information has been released.

— More to come.

