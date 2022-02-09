Police make arrest in west London, Ont. fatal hit-and-run investigation

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a man was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday in connection with a hit and run an hour earlier that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Street West near Laurel Street, west of Wonderland Road North, at roughly 11 p.m. Tuesday. However, police believe the crash itself took place near Hyde Park Road, roughly 1.5 kilometres west of where the victim was found.

When emergency crews arrived at Oxford Street West near Laurel Street, a male pedestrian was found with significant injuries. Life-saving measures were initiated and paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Information in relation to the victim is not being released at this time pending confirmation of identification and next of kin notification,” police add.

Police added that officers also received a description of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

The suspect, described only as a London man, was arrested just after midnight and the investigation is ongoing.