Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police make arrest in west London, Ont. fatal hit-and-run investigation

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 9, 2022 4:12 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday in connection with a hit and run an hour earlier that resulted in the death of a male pedestrian.

Emergency services were called to Oxford Street West near Laurel Street, west of Wonderland Road North, at roughly 11 p.m. Tuesday. However, police believe the crash itself took place near Hyde Park Road, roughly 1.5 kilometres west of where the victim was found.

Read more: London, Ont. police find man wanted on human trafficking charges since 2020

When emergency crews arrived at Oxford Street West near Laurel Street, a male pedestrian was found with significant injuries. Life-saving measures were initiated and paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Trending Stories

“Information in relation to the victim is not being released at this time pending confirmation of identification and next of kin notification,” police add.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added that officers also received a description of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident.

The suspect, described only as a London man, was arrested just after midnight and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Police tagHit and Run tagPedestrian Crash tagwest london taghyde park road tagWonderland Road North tagOxford Street West tagLaurel Street tagmale pedestrian tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers