Crime

Arrest made after sexual assault reported at Markham mall washroom

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 23, 2022 9:35 am
An exterior sign at York Regional Police's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An exterior sign at York Regional Police's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / Global News

Police in York Region have arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault in a mall bathroom on Sunday, April 17.

In a press release, York Regional Police said the alleged incident took place at a mall near Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road in Markham, Ont. The alleged sexual assault is reported to have taken place between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy entered a washroom and was sexually assaulted by another man.

Read more: Suspect sought after sexual assault reported at Markham mall public washroom

York Regional Police said media coverage of the incident helped identify the suspect, a 28-year-old man.

Gen Li, from Markham, was arrested by police Friday and charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault and sexual interference with someone under 16 years old.

Police thanked the public for assisting with their investigation.

