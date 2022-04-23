Arrest made after sexual assault reported at Markham mall washroom

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region have arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault in a mall bathroom on Sunday, April 17.

In a press release, York Regional Police said the alleged incident took place at a mall near Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road in Markham, Ont. The alleged sexual assault is reported to have taken place between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy entered a washroom and was sexually assaulted by another man.

Read more: Suspect sought after sexual assault reported at Markham mall public washroom

York Regional Police said media coverage of the incident helped identify the suspect, a 28-year-old man.

Gen Li, from Markham, was arrested by police Friday and charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault and sexual interference with someone under 16 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

Police thanked the public for assisting with their investigation.