Suspect sought after sexual assault reported at Markham mall public washroom

York Regional Police say they are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that was reported in Markham earlier this week.

Police said the sexual assault was reported to have occurred in a mall public washroom near Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5:10 p.m. when a 15-year-old boy went to the mall, police said.

The boy went into a public washroom between 5:40 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. and was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect, police said.

Investigators have released security images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help.

The suspect is described as a man, about 22 years old, five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was wearing a green hoodie, black sweat pants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.