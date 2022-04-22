Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after sexual assault reported at Markham mall public washroom

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2022 7:45 am
Police release photo of the alleged suspect.
Police release photo of the alleged suspect. York Regional Police

York Regional Police say they are looking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that was reported in Markham earlier this week.

Police said the sexual assault was reported to have occurred in a mall public washroom near Unionville Gate and Kennedy Road.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5:10 p.m. when a 15-year-old boy went to the mall, police said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged after 14-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Richmond Hill gym: police

The boy went into a public washroom between 5:40 p.m. and 5:53 p.m. and was sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect, police said.

Investigators have released security images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man, about 22 years old, five-foot-nine with short black hair. He was wearing a green hoodie, black sweat pants and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagYork Regional Police tagsex assault tagYork Region tagMarkham tagKennedy Road tagCity Of Markham tagUnionville Gate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers