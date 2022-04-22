7 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing at McNally High School in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Several teenagers are now facing upgraded charges after a boy was stabbed outside an east Edmonton high school on April 8 and later died in hospital.

Edmonton police said three of them — 17-year-old girl and two boys that are 15 and 16 — were charged on Thursday. The girl is also facing an obstruction charge after the incident outside McNally High School.

Four other boys — two 14 year olds, a 15 year old and a 16 year old — were formally charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

It was two weeks ago that the 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest while waiting for the bus outside the school at 8440-105 Ave. N.W.

Police responded at 2:44 p.m. to reports of an assault at the school in the Forest Heights neighbourhood and arrived to find the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was given first aid and taken to hospital, but died of his injuries a week later.

Six youths were initially charged with attempted murder in relation to the assault and were arrested over several days within the first week following the assault. A warrant for attempted murder was also issued for the seventh teenager, police said.

That information wasn’t released until deputy chief Kevin Brezinski was asked about it Thursday at the Edmonton Police Commission meeting, at which time he said the charges would be “upgraded in the very near future.”

On Friday, police formally announced they had been upgraded to second-degree murder. An autopsy done this past Wednesday revealed the cause of death was a stab wound of the chest, and the manner of death was deemed homicide.

The victim and suspects were known to each other and it’s believed the attack was an escalation of violence between two rival groups, police said on Friday.

Because of all of the accused are under the age of 18, their identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

