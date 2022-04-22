COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 68th death, 40 hospitalized, third outbreak at PRHC

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another death and 102 new cases of COVID-19 including three new outbreaks over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID tracker site reported the following data as of 4:30 p.m. for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.:

Community risk index: At “very high risk” on Wednesday, April 20, for the second consecutive week. The risk index — updated each Wednesday — uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Lab-confirmed Deaths: 68 — one more since the April 20 update when two deaths were reported. The latest death was a vaccinated male in his 80s, the health unit reports. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 326 — up from 310 reported on Wednesday. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 102 since the Wednesday, April 20 update.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,887 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday afternoon reported 40 inpatients, up from 36 reported on Thursday and 37 reported on Wednesday, April 20. The totals surpass the previous high of 35 inpatients reported on Jan. 17, 2022, and Jan. 18 amid the Omicron wave.

The health unit reports 298 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — four more since the April 20 update. There have been 41 cases in an intensive care unit — one more since April 20.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 6,408 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.4 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. Since Wednesday, the health unit has reported three new outbreaks:

PRHC C1 inpatient unit : Declared Friday. The hospital on Friday afternoon reported two patient cases.

: Declared Friday. The hospital on Friday afternoon reported two patient cases. Congregate living facility (no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday

(no. 38) in Peterborough: Declared Friday PRHC A4 inpatient unit: Declared Thursday, April 21. The hospital on Thursday reported four confirmed patient cases.

Read more: Ontario extends remaining COVID mask mandates

Other active outbreaks:

Story continues below advertisement

Chartwell Jackson Creek Retirement Residence in Peterborough : Declared April 19.

in Peterborough Declared April 19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared April 14 on the C3 inpatient unit. The hospital on Thursday reported eight confirmed patient cases.

: Declared April 14 on the C3 inpatient unit. The hospital on Thursday reported eight confirmed patient cases. Congregate living facility (No. 36) in Peterborough: Declared April 13.

(No. 36) in Peterborough: Declared April 13. Congregate living facility (No. 37) in Peterborough: Declared April 13.

(No. 37) in Peterborough: Declared April 13. St. John’s Centre retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12.

retirement home in Peterborough: Declared April 12. Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reports two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared April 11. The home on Friday reports two cases among residents in the Harvest House home area and occasional staff have tested positive. Congregate living facility (No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8.

(No. 35) in Peterborough: Declared April 8. Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared April 6.

in Peterborough: Declared April 6. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough: Declared on April 1.

The health unit reports 1,054 cumulative cases — 14 more since Wednesday — associated with 135 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared. There have been 101 outbreak cases over the past 30 days and 14 over the past seven days.

Vaccination

According to the COVID-19 tracker on Friday, 334,395 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — an additional 108 doses since April 20. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Story continues below advertisement

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.8 per cent have three doses.

87.3 per cent have one dose; 84.4 per cent have two doses and 55.8 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.9 per cent have three doses.

90.1 per cent have one dose; 88.2 per cent have two doses and 62.9 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 90.4 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 90.4 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.2 per cent have one dose and 41 per cent have two doses.

56.2 per cent have one dose and 41 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.4 per cent have three doses

83.5 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 18.4 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,699 residents have received a first dose (seven more since April 20) while 119,550 residents have received two doses (39 more) and 78,972 residents have received a third (booster) dose (69 more).

2:22 Children & youth have highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Ontario Children & youth have highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Ontario

The health unit updates the list on the health unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to demand, the health unit will require all appointments to be booked via Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Advertisement