More than 2 dozen utility box access panels go missing in Cambridge: police

Waterloo Regional Police have released footage and videos of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the thefts of dozens of utility box access panels in Cambridge.
According to police, over the past two weeks, 27 utility boxes have been broken into as someone has removed the metal access panels.
The most recent theft was reported near Trico and Mortimer drives on Wednesday.
Police say the thefts have left metal access wires exposed but there is no concern for public safety.
They are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
