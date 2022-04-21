More than 2 dozen utility box access panels go missing in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released footage and videos of a man they are looking to speak with in connection with the thefts of dozens of utility box access panels in Cambridge.

According to police, over the past two weeks, 27 utility boxes have been broken into as someone has removed the metal access panels.

The most recent theft was reported near Trico and Mortimer drives on Wednesday.

Police say the thefts have left metal access wires exposed but there is no concern for public safety.

They are asking anyone who may have information about the case to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify this individual in connection to the theft of metal panels from utility boxes in Cambridge. Details: https://t.co/h7CtZk4Var. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with any information. Occ: 22-087011 (979) pic.twitter.com/trwO56TZru — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 21, 2022