Teen facing weapons charge after incident at Cambridge plaza: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested in Cambridge on weapon charges after an incident at a plaza in Galt on Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to Brierdale Plaza on Christopher Drive at around 11:30 a.m. after several residents called about a disturbance.

They say several students were at the plaza during lunch break when they were approached by another boy who was using an aerosol spray can and lighter as a torch. In addition, he also had a broken glass bottle and a knife.

Police say the group managed to flee from the boy before they contacted police.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Officers then tracked down the suspect and arrested him.

The teen is facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death.