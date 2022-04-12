Brampton man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a Brampton man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began with a call for help from a Cambridge hotel.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a hotel on Holiday Inn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Monday by the victim asking for assistance.

Police said the female was immediately taken to a safe place and a man was arrested soon after.

Among the 15 charges being laid against the 26-year-old man include trafficking in persons, procuring, advertising sexual services, pointing a firearm, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

The accused, who has not been identified, remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the victim in this case is now being provided with wraparound support services from Victim Services.

