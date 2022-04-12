Menu

Crime

Brampton man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Anti-human trafficking campaign launched in 401 rest stops' Anti-human trafficking campaign launched in 401 rest stops
WATCH: It has been called modern day slavery: Human trafficking of minors. Most victims in Ontario are young teen girls forced into prostitution or sexual exploitation. Police say they are largely recruited in Ontario along the busy 401 corridor. That's why a new media campaign was launched Tuesday at 12 rest stops – Jul 31, 2019

Waterloo Regional Police say a Brampton man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began with a call for help from a Cambridge hotel.

In a news release, police said officers were called to a hotel on Holiday Inn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Monday by the victim asking for assistance.

Police said the female was immediately taken to a safe place and a man was arrested soon after.

Read more: Guelph woman faces human trafficking charges

Among the 15 charges being laid against the 26-year-old man include trafficking in persons, procuring, advertising sexual services, pointing a firearm, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

The accused, who has not been identified, remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said the victim in this case is now being provided with wraparound support services from Victim Services.

Click to play video: 'Raising awareness about human trafficking in Canada' Raising awareness about human trafficking in Canada
Raising awareness about human trafficking in Canada – Feb 22, 2022
