Brampton man charged in Cambridge human trafficking investigation: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a Brampton man has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began with a call for help from a Cambridge hotel.
In a news release, police said officers were called to a hotel on Holiday Inn Drive just before 10 a.m. on Monday by the victim asking for assistance.
Police said the female was immediately taken to a safe place and a man was arrested soon after.
Among the 15 charges being laid against the 26-year-old man include trafficking in persons, procuring, advertising sexual services, pointing a firearm, kidnapping and forcible confinement.
The accused, who has not been identified, remains in police custody pending a bail hearing.
Police said the victim in this case is now being provided with wraparound support services from Victim Services.
