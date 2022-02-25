Menu

Crime

Guelph woman faces human trafficking charges

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 9:57 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police have made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 26-year-old woman is facing a number of human trafficking charges following an investigation that began last month.

In a news release, the service said a joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking team received information in mid-February that a woman was being forced to participate in the sex trade at a Guelph apartment.

Read more: Journey to Justice — Empowering sex trafficking survivors in determining their own path forward

On Friday, police announced that a Guelph woman had been charged with human trafficking, procuring, receiving material benefit from human trafficking, and uttering threats.

She will appear in a Guelph court on March 25.

Police said anyone with information concerning human trafficking can contact police at either 519-824-1212 or 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The human trafficking team is made up of officers from both Waterloo Regional Police and the Guelph Police Service.

Click to play video: 'Public Awareness Campaign Launched to Prevent Sex Trafficking in Kawartha Lakes' Public Awareness Campaign Launched to Prevent Sex Trafficking in Kawartha Lakes
Public Awareness Campaign Launched to Prevent Sex Trafficking in Kawartha Lakes – Feb 14, 2022
