Guelph woman faces human trafficking charges

Guelph police say a 26-year-old woman is facing a number of human trafficking charges following an investigation that began last month.

In a news release, the service said a joint Waterloo-Guelph human trafficking team received information in mid-February that a woman was being forced to participate in the sex trade at a Guelph apartment.

On Friday, police announced that a Guelph woman had been charged with human trafficking, procuring, receiving material benefit from human trafficking, and uttering threats.

She will appear in a Guelph court on March 25.

Police said anyone with information concerning human trafficking can contact police at either 519-824-1212 or 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The human trafficking team is made up of officers from both Waterloo Regional Police and the Guelph Police Service.

