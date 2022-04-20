Menu

Sports

Tom Renney retires as CEO of Hockey Canada, Scott Smith to step into position

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 20, 2022 1:15 pm

Tom Renney has retired as Hockey Canada’s chief executive officer after eight years and will be replaced by Scott Smith.

Renney was appointed president and CEO in 2014. He replaced Bob Nicholson, who held those positions for 16 years.

Read more: Renney brings experience to Hockey Canada

Renney stepped out of the role of president in 2017 when Smith, Hockey Canada’s chief operating officer stepped into it. Renney continued as CEO.

Smith has held various jobs in Hockey Canada since 1995. The 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., became chief operating officer in 2007.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
