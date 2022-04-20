Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Kingston hopes for a good spring cleaning during ‘Pitch-In Week’

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 9:26 am
Click to play video: '“Pitch-In Week” in Kingston, hopefully means a good spring cleaning.' “Pitch-In Week” in Kingston, hopefully means a good spring cleaning.
After a 2 year break, "Pitch-In Week" is back in Kingston.

Kingston is getting a good spring cleaning thanks to “Pitch-In Week,” a community-wide clean-up that leads up to “Earth Day” on Friday.

Unfortunately, garbage seems to be all around us. All that litter, trash or whatever you want to call it needs to be picked up — or at least some people are hoping that’s the case.

“Every year when the snow melts we see how much garbage accumulates and yes, it is a problem for sure,” said Geoff Hendry of Sustainable Kingston.

Read more: Kingston-area politicians announce support for CPC leadership candidates

And you can help with that problem by “Pitching-In.” Others have and Hendry says others will.

Trending Stories

“So far we have over 2,500 registrants … at SustainableKingston.com, including lots of schools, businesses, and large groups,” Hendry said. “So we’re excited to see both the large groups and the smaller groups take part.”

Story continues below advertisement

With a winter’s worth of debris and litter now on display, you can help get rid of the mess. If you need clean-up bags, they can be found at three locations free of charge: Kingston Recycling Centre, 196 Lappans Lane; Public Works Office, 701 Division St.; and the Kingston Area Real Estate Association

Click to play video: 'Children & youth have highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Ontario' Children & youth have highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Ontario
Children & youth have highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Ontario

Pitch-In Week runs until Saturday. You can get more information on the Sustainable Kingston website including locations to drop off the trash you have collected.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagCKWS TV tagglobal Kingston tagTrash tagLitter tagDebris tagSustainable Kingston tagGeoff Hendry tagPitch-In Week tagfree bags tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers