Crime

3 arrested for kidnapping in Markham following tip from Montreal officers: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 4:04 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Officers have charged three people and are searching for a fourth person following an alleged kidnapping in Markham.

In a press release, York Regional Police said officers received information from Montreal’s police force about a woman who may be the victim of kidnapping.

Police said the woman had been gambling with another woman, now a suspect, who suggested the victim could borrow money from a company she said provided loans.

The victim borrow money and lost it while gambling, police said. Officers said the female suspect then held the woman against her will while demanding repayment.

On April 15, the day after officers received the information from Montreal, York Regional Police found the woman at a hotel in the City of Markham. Police said she was “being held by the suspects.”

Shichao Dong, 37-years-old from Windsor, was charged with a number of offences, including kidnapping, possession of an unauthorized firearm and careless storage of ammunition.

Zeping Gao, 26 and from Markham, was charged with kidnapping, as was Zhipu Dong, 23-years-old from Toronto.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Bing Han, a 44-year-old from Niagara Falls.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

York Regional Police released an image of Bing Han, 44, wanted for kidnapping.
York Regional Police released an image of Bing Han, 44, wanted for kidnapping. YRP/Handout
