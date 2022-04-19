Officer charged with fabrication of evidence: York police

Send this page to someone via email

A York Regional Police officer faces a number of charges including fabrication of evidence after an investigation by the professional standards bureau.

In a press release, police said an investigation began after other police officers brought information and concerns to a supervisor.

In October, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the City of Markham, police said. He removed the driver and passenger from their vehicle and conducted a search.

Read more: Video shows moment woman was pushed onto tracks at Toronto subway station

Police said that, during the the search, cocaine was discovered in a purse. The police officer claimed that seeing cannabis and cocaine in the vehicle was the reason he stopped it and conducted a search.

However, police said, no physical evidence or information from other officers at the stop confirmed cocaine or cannabis were visible before the search took place.

Story continues below advertisement

York Regional Police’s professional standards bureau said the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Child taken to trauma centre with serious injuries after Brampton crash

Jordan Nesbitt, 24-years-old from Durham, has been charged with a number of offences, including fabrication of evidence and obstruction of justice. He has been a member of the York Regional Police since 2019.

“I am deeply disappointed by this violation of the public trust, however, I am very proud of and commend those officers who came forward to report their concerns to their supervisors,” York Police Chief Jim MacSween said in a statement.

Nesbitt appear in court in the Town of Newmarket on May 25.

3:04 A teen who sped down a residential street in Vaughan killing two siblings in their driveway has been sentenced A teen who sped down a residential street in Vaughan killing two siblings in their driveway has been sentenced – Apr 4, 2022