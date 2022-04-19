Winnipeg police charge 6 after man stabbed, forcibly confined

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been charged after police say a man was stabbed and forcibly confined in a West Elmwood home Monday.

Police say the man in his 20s was at a home in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue with several people from what investigators call “the drug subculture” when an argument broke out.

They say the victim was stabbed, beaten and prevented from leaving the home.

The man was eventually able to flee to a nearby convivence store where police were called.

Six adults arrested and charged with aggravated assault and confinement regarding an early morning incident in the 100 block of Johnson Ave. on Apr. 18th. Male in his 20's stabbed, beaten and prevented from leaving a residence.

Officers provided emergency medical care and the man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where he has since been upgraded to stable.

Five men and a woman between the ages of 24 and 47 have been arrested. Each is charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

