Crime

Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 1:21 pm
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Monday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Monday. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man at a West End apartment.

Police were called to the apartment in the 700 block of Sargent around 5 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg police homicide unit investigates suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

They say a man found with serious injuries was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide' Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide
Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide – Mar 25, 2022

No arrests have been made.

Read more: Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg, RCMP say

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP' Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP
Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP
