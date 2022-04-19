Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man at a West End apartment.
Police were called to the apartment in the 700 block of Sargent around 5 p.m. Monday.
They say a man found with serious injuries was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
Police have not identified the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
