Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

Winnipeg police are calling the death of a man at a home on Elgin Avenue suspicious.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, some time Sunday night, police say.

Police remained at the scene early Monday morning, with Global News staff spotting a pair of cruiser cars and caution tape up around the multi-residence building.

View image in full screen The back door of one of the suites was propped open Monday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

The back door of one of the units was also propped wide-open.

Police haven’t released any further information about the man who died or said why his death is considered suspicious.

— with files from Global News’ Skylar Peters

