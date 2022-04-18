Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate suspicious death at Elgin Avenue home

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 18, 2022 1:15 pm
Police say a man was found dead in a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue Sunday night. View image in full screen
Police say a man was found dead in a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue Sunday night. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Winnipeg police are calling the death of a man at a home on Elgin Avenue suspicious.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue, just north of the Exchange District, some time Sunday night, police say.

Read more: Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

Police remained at the scene early Monday morning, with Global News staff spotting a pair of cruiser cars and caution tape up around the multi-residence building.

The back door of one of the suites was propped open Monday morning. View image in full screen
The back door of one of the suites was propped open Monday morning. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

The back door of one of the units was also propped wide-open.

Read more: Winnipeg homicide unit investigates early morning shooting death of St. Norbert man

Police haven’t released any further information about the man who died or said why his death is considered suspicious.

— with files from Global News’ Skylar Peters

Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide – Mar 25, 2022
