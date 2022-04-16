Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The man police believe is responsible for the deaths of a woman and two young children in Portage la Prairie nearly a week ago was arrested in Winnipeg Friday evening, RCMP say.

Trevis McLeod, 50, was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Few details were provided about the circumstances of the arrest, only that Winnipeg police “descended upon the downtown” and arrested him without incident.

On Sunday, RCMP said they had found three bodies in a home in the city west of Winnipeg following a fire. At the time their deaths were considered suspicious.

McLeod was identified as a suspect two days later and was charged with arson and three counts of second degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The victims were his 32-year-old wife and their children — a six-year-old girl and three-year-old boy.

That same day, RCMP said McLeod had been spotted in Winnipeg and asked anyone with information to call 911.

He had already been in police custody in the hours following the murders but was released due to an initial lack of evidence, police said previously.

Mounties say McLeod has been turned over to RCMP Major Crime Services, and will be providing more updates when they are available.

0:30 Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP