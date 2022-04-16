Menu

Crime

Portage la Prairie man accused of killing his family arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 16, 2022 10:46 am
Trevis McLeod is shown in an RCMP handout photo. View image in full screen
Trevis McLeod is shown in an RCMP handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manitoba RCMP

The man police believe is responsible for the deaths of a woman and two young children in Portage la Prairie nearly a week ago was arrested in Winnipeg Friday evening, RCMP say.

Trevis McLeod, 50, was taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Few details were provided about the circumstances of the arrest, only that Winnipeg police “descended upon the downtown” and arrested him without incident.

On Sunday, RCMP said they had found three bodies in a home in the city west of Winnipeg following a fire. At the time their deaths were considered suspicious.

Read more: Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP

McLeod was identified as a suspect two days later and was charged with arson and three counts of second degree murder.

The victims were his 32-year-old wife and their children — a six-year-old girl and three-year-old boy.

That same day, RCMP said McLeod had been spotted in Winnipeg and asked anyone with information to call 911.

He had already been in police custody in the hours following the murders but was released due to an initial lack of evidence, police said previously.

Mounties say McLeod has been turned over to RCMP Major Crime Services, and will be providing more updates when they are available.

Click to play video: 'Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP' Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP
Portage la Prairie homicide suspect last seen at Millennium Library in Winnipeg: RCMP
