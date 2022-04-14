Portage la Prairie man wanted in the killing of his family had been in police custody: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Portage la Prairie man on the run amid allegations he killed his family was in RCMP custody in the hours after the murders but was released due to an initial lack of evidence, police now say.

The bodies of a 32-year-old woman, her six-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son were found in a Portage home after a fire early Sunday.

On Sunday police called the deaths suspicious and said a man had been taken into custody. But less than 24 hours later they said he’d been released.

That man, 50-year-old Trevis McLeod, is now wanted on three counts of second-degree murder.

“At the time of his release in Portage la Prairie, investigators did not have enough grounds to hold him in custody, unfortunately, for the murders,” RCMP Supt. Rob Lasson told 680 CJOB’s The Start Thursday morning.

“However, as the investigation evolved, grounds and evidence were secured to support that he was indeed responsible for the murders of his family.”

Lasson said McLeod was originally arrested for “a number of incidents” that happened after his wife and two kids were killed, but did not elaborate.

Police haven’t said how the victims were killed, but have said they believe all three sustained injuries that were not connected to the fire.

View image in full screen Police on scene after a fatal fire at a Portage la Prairie home. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

Lasson says McLeod was able to evade police after he was charged in the murders and was eventually able to catch a ride into Winnipeg.

On Wednesday, police said McLeod had been seen in several locations in Winnipeg this week, including most recently at the Millennium Library and walking through the downtown skywalk Tuesday afternoon.

They say he may still be in Winnipeg without a vehicle, but there is a possibility he may return to the Portage la Prairie area.

Lasson warns that McLeod is considered dangerous and should not be approached. He said McLeod has “a brief” history with police, but didn’t elaborate.

View image in full screen Portage la Prairie homicide suspect Trevis McLeod, 50, has been seen in several locations in Winnipeg this week. RCMP Handout

Police are encouraging Winnipeggers and business owners to check security camera footage for McLeod and report any sightings to investigators.

McLeod was last seen carrying a black bag and wearing glasses, a dark-coloured ball cap, a black coat and black shoes.

“This was a horrific and tragic crime that took the lives of a mother and her two small children,” Lasson said Wednesday.

“Our priority is to locate and arrest Trevis as soon as possible and we are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.”

WANTED – Trevis Mcleod, 2nd Degree Murder x3. Last seen Apr 12 @ Millennium Library & downtown skywalk on foot. Those living/working downtown be aware. DANGEROUS, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911. #rcmpmb & @WPGPolice patrolling area & will respond immediately. https://t.co/IQfJjnnLVz pic.twitter.com/wcFDVDcEc1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 13, 2022