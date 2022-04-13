Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide unit investigates early morning shooting death of St. Norbert man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 2:56 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a shooting death that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called around 4 a.m. about a man with a gunshot wound who had been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The victim, 28-year-old St. Norbert man Brandon David Thomas Richard, later died of his injuries.

According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide' Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide
Winnipeg police investigate downtown homicide – Mar 25, 2022

 

