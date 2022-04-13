Winnipeg homicide unit investigates early morning shooting death of St. Norbert man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a shooting death that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called around 4 a.m. about a man with a gunshot wound who had been taken to hospital in critical condition.

The victim, 28-year-old St. Norbert man Brandon David Thomas Richard, later died of his injuries.

According to police, the shooting was in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

