Ontario Liberals promise handgun ban, offer few details

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he would ban handguns across the province in his first year in office, though he did not offer details of how that would work.

He says if the Liberals win the June 2 provincial election, he would ban the sale, possession, transport and storage of handguns.

When pressed for specifics, Del Duca said he would work with the federal and municipal governments and will “examine every option” to be able to get it done as quickly as possible.

The Liberals are also promising to participate in a federal buyback program and partner with the federal government to stop guns being smuggled over the border, though Del Duca also didn’t offer specifics on how that pledge would be accomplished.

Read more: Quebec pushes Ottawa to act on handguns after Montreal teen murdered

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford has signalled opposition to banning handguns and while Del Duca says violence using those weapons is ‘spiralling out of control“ under Ford’s government, Toronto Police statistics show a decrease in shootings and handgun crimes over the past couple of years.

The NDP says party leader Andrea Horwath has long called for similar measures and criticized the Liberals for not implementing them during the 15 years they were in government.