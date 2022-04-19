Menu

Crime

Toronto police search for 2 suspects after carjacker allegedly holds gun to victim’s neck

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 4:54 pm
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Service cruisers are seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating after an armed carjacking robbery that took place in Toronto last week.

In a press release, Toronto police said officers were called to the area of Proudfoot Avenue and Hillhurst Boulevard on Friday around 11:30 p.m. for a carjacking.

Police said that someone was sitting parked in a car with two friends when two male suspects, driving a newer model slate grey Subaru Crosstek SUV, stopped in front of the vehicle. They jumped out and ran towards the victim’s car, forcing them to the ground and pulling out a handgun, police said.

According to officers, the gun was held to the victim’s neck and the suspects demanded car keys.

The victim’s friends were able to flee the scene and one of the suspects drove away in the stolen car, a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLC 300, police said.

Police said both suspects were male and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information, including security camera footage, is asked to contact police.

