Weather

Snowy Easter Monday expected as winter weather travel advisory issued for London

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted April 18, 2022 12:29 pm
Snowy Easter Monday expected as winter weather travel advisory issued for London - image View image in full screen
@Ross_Hull via Twitter

Nearly a month into spring, it seems Ontario still can’t shake off old man winter.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for the London and Middlesex region, and for most of southern Ontario, with Environment Canada calling for snowy conditions into the evening.

The national weather agency’s forecast for London says rain or snow is expected to begin around noon, turning to snow, at times heavy, in the afternoon, with the temperature falling from a high of 6 C to 1 C.

Read more: ‘Heavy wet snow’ expected for Toronto area on Monday

The snow is expected to continue until the late evening, with the temperature hovering around freezing.

In all, roughly five to seven centimetres of snowfall is expected through the day, according to Environment Canada.

“The snow is expected to fall heavily for a few hours leading to reduced visibility at times,” the winter weather travel advisory reads.

“Above freezing temperatures early in the day may limit snowfall accumulations somewhat, especially on surfaces such as roads and sidewalks.”

Cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday along with a 70 per cent chance of rain or flurries near noon. Winds will gust to 70 km/h in the morning, while the temperature will remain steady near 2 C, Environment Canada says.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 8 C, while rain is set to arrive on Thursday, along with a high of 18 C.

