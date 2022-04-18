‘Heavy wet snow’ expected for Toronto area on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto area is expected to be hit with a blast of wintry weather on Monday.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell, said rain will quickly change to “heavy wet snow” during the late afternoon when winds will be gusting to 50 km/h.

“The temperature will hover just above freezing in most locations which will limit how slick the roads get, but because the snow will be falling heavily, some slick conditions are likely by later in the evening,” Farnell said.

“For those that have already switched out for summer tires, it might be best to avoid travel altogether later today.”

Farnell said he is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 4 cm of “slush” near Lake Ontario, with amounts possibly reaching 10 cm over higher terrain north of Highway 401.

“Eastern Ontario is in for an even bigger storm with 10 to 15 cm likely for places like Ottawa and Kingston,” he said.

“The snow will melt by the middle of the week, but it’s another reminder that old man winter isn’t ready to let go.”

Farnell said temperatures will rise into the teens over the weekend along with some rainfall, but warned that “another major cold snap” is likely later in April, into early May.

You may not know it yet but we all ordered a side of snow soup for dinner tonight. The slushy mess could total 8cm or more for parts of the GTA and it will be heaviest around supper time. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/DUrU7KsHjP — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) April 18, 2022