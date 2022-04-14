Menu

Crime

Surrey mayor’s public mischief trial to be held after October election

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 9:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayor of Surrey running again, even while facing public mischief charge' Mayor of Surrey running again, even while facing public mischief charge
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey coalition have sent out a glossy brochure to Surrey homes even though the election is eight months away. In the four page spread, the coalition takes credit for a number of things including the new police force and SkyTrain extension. But it also includes a couple that were started by previous administrations. Catherine Urquhart reports. – Feb 24, 2022

When Surrey voters go to the polls in the coming October municipal election, they will do so without knowing incumbent mayor Doug McCallum’s legal fate.

A court date has been set for McCallum’s trial on a charge of public mischief, for Oct. 31, two weeks after the Oct. 15 vote. The trial is scheduled to last seven days.

Read more: Protesters gather outside Surrey, B.C. mayor’s first court date on public mischief charge

The charge stems from allegations McCallum made in September that someone ran over his foot in a Save-On-Foods parking lot during a dispute with a group opposing the city’s transition to a municipal police force.

In a interview with Global News two days after the incident, McCallum alleged the driver, “clipped my knee and my bottom leg and ran over my foot at the same time and then took off.”

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief' Surrey mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief
Surrey mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief – Dec 10, 2021

The mayor told Global News he finished his shopping, then went to Peace Arch Hospital, where he said he was X-rayed and told the soft tissue in his foot was “very badly bruised.”

McCallum has declined all comment on the case while it is before the courts.

Read more: Surrey mayor facing code of conduct complaint in wake of public mischief charge

The mayor will be defended by Richard Peck, the high-profile lawyer who handled Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, public mischief includes “making a false statement that accuses some other person of having committed an offence.”

Doug McCallum Surrey Mayor Public Mischief surrey election Mcallum Public Mischief Charge mccallum trial surrey mayor trial

