Surrey, B.C. mayor says he was ‘assaulted and run over’ at pro-RCMP petition event

Surrey RCMP are now investigating a run-in involving the city’s mayor over the weekend.
Doug McCallum said he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday when he was out grocery shopping.
He said in a statement it is under a police investigation and he is “doing OK.”
Surrey is currently transitioning from the RCMP to a local police force, which has divided some community members.
A member of the group Keep the RCMP in Surrey, who was collecting petition signatures at the time, told Global News Sunday that McCallum approached them saying someone had run over his foot.
“When he walked over to me, he didn’t show any limping, or injury,” Ivan Scott said.
“He’s made this up.”
Global News has reached out to RCMP and the mayor’s office for more information.
