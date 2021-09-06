Menu

Canada

Surrey, B.C. mayor says he was ‘assaulted and run over’ at pro-RCMP petition event

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 1:32 pm
Doug McCallum speaks at a media event in this file photo. View image in full screen
Doug McCallum speaks at a media event in this file photo. Global News File

Surrey RCMP are now investigating a run-in involving the city’s mayor over the weekend.

Doug McCallum said he was “verbally assaulted” and hit by a car on Saturday when he was out grocery shopping.

He said in a statement it is under a police investigation and he is “doing OK.”

Surrey is currently transitioning from the RCMP to a local police force, which has divided some community members.

Click to play video: 'Petition to hold a referendum on Surrey policing kicks off' Petition to hold a referendum on Surrey policing kicks off
Petition to hold a referendum on Surrey policing kicks off – Aug 17, 2021

Read more: Surrey RCMP’s top cop says it’s too early to discuss deployment of new Surrey Police officers

Story continues below advertisement

A member of the group Keep the RCMP in Surrey, who was collecting petition signatures at the time, told Global News Sunday that McCallum approached them saying someone had run over his foot.

Trending Stories

“When he walked over to me, he didn’t show any limping, or injury,” Ivan Scott said.

“He’s made this up.”

Global News has reached out to RCMP and the mayor’s office for more information.

Click to play video: 'Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service' Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service
Controversy remains over transition to Surrey Police Service – Aug 7, 2021

 

