Bombers sign former Ticats leading receiver Jalen Saunders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters continues to focus his attention on improving his receiving corps after losing a pair of starters to free agency.

A day after inking three different pass catchers, the Bombers signed former Hamilton Tiger-Cats leading receiver Jalen Saunders. Saunders signed a two-year pact.

The signing reunites Saunders with his former quarterback with the Tabbies, Zach Collaros. Saunders was fourth in the CFL in receiving in 2017 and finished with 1,170 yards and four touchdowns while playing with Collaros.

Saunders recorded nearly 2,000 yards with six TDs in a season and a half with the Ticats, but he hasn’t played a game in well over three years.

A serious knee injury forced him to miss the second half of the 2018 season. He signed with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2020, but the CFL season was cancelled. Then he was involved in a car accident which kept him out for all of last season.

The now 29-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the New York Jets and appeared in nine NFL games with the New Orleans Saints in 2014.

The Bombers lost the services of receivers Darvin Adams and Kenny Lawler over the winter. Training camp begins on May 15.

