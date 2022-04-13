Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Janarion Grant, two others

Send this page to someone via email

A blizzard in southern Manitoba wasn’t enough to stop the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from their work on Wednesday.

The Bombers announced the signings of three different players, including electrifying returner/receiver Janarion Grant, now less than a month until the start of rookie camp. Receivers Lucky Jackson and Carlton Agudosi also agreed to new deals.

Grant signed a one-year contract to return for a third season in the blue and gold after an injury-riddled 2021 campaign. The 28-year-old Grant was limited to six regular season games, and two playoff contests last season.

He still led the Bombers in both punt return and kickoff return yardage, and returned one punt for a touchdown. He exploded onto the CFL scene as a rookie in 2019 where he returned three punts for TD’s, and was among the CFL leaders in both punt and kickoff return average.

Jackson, 24, is considered one of the best wideouts in school history after a four-year career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. He racked up over 1,100 yards and four touchdowns as a senior and was named the most valuable player of their bowl game in 2019.

Agudosi, 28, first joined the football club last April, and spent the entire season on their practice roster. Prior to signing with the Bombers, Agudosi spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles and the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks.

The Bombers main training camp begins on May 15, with rookies hitting the field four days earlier.