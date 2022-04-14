Menu

Crime

Police investigating after 10 dead puppies found in Toronto parking lot

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 6:52 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police are investigating after 10 dead puppies were located in a parking lot in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday at around 10 a.m., officers were called to the Cosentino Drive and Progress Avenue area after receiving an animal complaint.

Read more: Dozens of dead dogs arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Ukraine, CFIA says

Police said the bodies of 10 puppies were found in plastic bags.

According to police, the puppies were approximately four months old.

Officers are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for putting the puppies in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

