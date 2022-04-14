Police investigating after 10 dead puppies found in Toronto parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after 10 dead puppies were located in a parking lot in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Thursday at around 10 a.m., officers were called to the Cosentino Drive and Progress Avenue area after receiving an animal complaint.

Police said the bodies of 10 puppies were found in plastic bags.

According to police, the puppies were approximately four months old.

Officers are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for putting the puppies in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

