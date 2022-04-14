7 kids treated for exposure after hot sauce allegedly smeared on Port Moody playground

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after seven children were exposed to what police believe was hot sauce intentionally smeared on a playground in Port Moody.

Port Moody police say officers and paramedics were called to Aspenwood Elementary School around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where multiple children were experiencing reactions to an unknown substance.

Police say the substance looks to have been smeared over various high-touch surfaces on the play equipment.

Investigators say the children were treated on scene for exposure to the eyes, and that several were sent home with their parents for the day.

Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity at the playground is asked to contact Port Moody Police at 604-461-3456.

