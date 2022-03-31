Menu

Crime

Teens charged with aggravated assault in alleged SkyTrain station machete attack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 4:58 pm
Burquitlam Station. View image in full screen
Burquitlam Station. TransLink

Two Port Moody teens are facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly attacking a man with a machete at the Burquitlam SkyTrain Station.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police allege the attack happened on March 10, around 6 p.m., when the suspects — one of them armed with a large machete — chased the victim into the station.

Read more: Victoria machete attack leaves man with ‘potentially life-altering injuries’

A confrontation occurred, in which police say the victim tried to defend himself with a pylon. One of the attackers swung the machete multiple times, eventually striking the victim in the head, according to police.

The attackers then fled, while a bystander called 911.

The victim was left with a large laceration to his face that required multiple staples to close, police said.

Transit police say officers were able to identify the suspects, who were arrested by officers with the Port Moody Police Department and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Read more: Man in recovery after machete attack at downtown Vancouver hotel

The suspects, aged 16 and 17 years old, cannot be identified because they are minors.

Along with aggravated assault, police are recommending charges of Failure to Comply with a Court Order, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The suspects have been released under conditions, including a nightly curfew, pending an upcoming court date.

