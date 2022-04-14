Menu

Crime

Kingston police looking for alleged porch pirate

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 1:13 pm
Kingston police are asking for the public's assistance to identify an alleged porch pirate.
Kingston police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an alleged porch pirate.

Police say a woman approached a home on Earl St. in downtown Kingston on March 22. She was captured on video pacing back and forth in front of the home in an attempt to see through the front windows.

Read more: Kingston Police arrest suspect in murder case

The video continues to show the woman for another 5 minutes before she took a parcel from the porch, and then left the area in a taxi, while leaving behind several of her own bags.

Police say their investigation revealed the woman had stolen an item from a neighbouring home.

Wolfe Island ferry halted after disturbance on the island

The woman is described as white, with a thin build and short blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

