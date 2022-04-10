Kingston Police arrest suspect in murder case

Kingston Police continue to investigate a homicide in the city. It happened Saturday on Durham Street in the Williamsville District. It’s usually a relatively peaceful area but not on that day. That’s when police were called to a house at 78 Durham.

“Pretty shook-up about it”, said Tim Day, an upstairs neighbour. “Hard to believe it happened so close to us, in this neighbourhood, like you say, it’s so quiet, you don’t really expect something like this to happen.”

Police arrived at the scene and found a 29 year-old man allegedly suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Kingston General Hospital where he later died from his injuries. John Paul Mckenna, 26, has since been charged with murder.

In a media release, police say they had asked the public for help in locating the suspect earlier on Saturday. Around 10:30 Saturday night, he was spotted in the 100 block of Montreal Street. Following a foot-chase by police, he was found hiding in a shed on Raglan Road and was arrested.

Tim Day lives on the second floor of the Durham Street residence and knew McKenna.

“Yeah we have known him for a little while”, said Day. “Knew he had a troubled past, but didn’t really realize what he was capable of, I guess. Had him in for dinner, used to hang-out the odd time in the back yard.”

Police are thanking the public who for their assistance in locating and arresting the individual.