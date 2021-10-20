Kingston police investigate double homicide in Sydenham Road shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a homicide investigation from the weekend is now a double homicide investigation.

In a media conference Wednesday, Const. Joel Fisher said two people were shot on Sydenham Road Saturday evening. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was sent to hospital, but later died.

Fisher identified the two men as Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, and Nico Soubliere, 29, both of Ottawa.

He also noted that currently, a black KIA Optima with Quebec licence plates is a central part of the ongoing investigation.

“We’re aware of several vehicles and members of the public who were in the area of Sydenham Road and the 401. We are appealing to them for dashcam footage, personal observations that they might have made,” Fisher said.

Fisher noted that both victims came to Kingston earlier in the day Saturday to spend time celebrating Queen’s University homecoming.

Although Kingston police originally said Saturday night’s shooting may have been linked to a shooting the night before on Theresa Crescent, Fisher said as of Wednesday, the incidents are being investigated separately.

He noted that Kingston police are looking into more than one suspect, but did not give any more details about the number of suspects or who they may be.