Crime

Kingston police investigate double homicide in Sydenham Road shooting

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 3:11 pm
Kingston police say a second person was killed during a Sydenham Road shooting over the weekend. Now, police are asking for information from the public for the investigation. View image in full screen
Kingston police say a second person was killed during a Sydenham Road shooting over the weekend. Now, police are asking for information from the public for the investigation. Dominic Owens

Kingston police say a homicide investigation from the weekend is now a double homicide investigation.

In a media conference Wednesday, Const. Joel Fisher said two people were shot on Sydenham Road Saturday evening. One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was sent to hospital, but later died.

Fisher identified the two men as Carl-Alen Delphin, 20, and Nico Soubliere, 29, both of Ottawa.

He also noted that currently, a black KIA Optima with Quebec licence plates is a central part of the ongoing investigation.

Read more: Kingston homicide may be connected with Friday night shooting, police say

“We’re aware of several vehicles and members of the public who were in the area of Sydenham Road and the 401. We are appealing to them for dashcam footage, personal observations that they might have made,” Fisher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Fisher noted that both victims came to Kingston earlier in the day Saturday to spend time celebrating Queen’s University homecoming.

Although Kingston police originally said Saturday night’s shooting may have been linked to a shooting the night before on Theresa Crescent, Fisher said as of Wednesday, the incidents are being investigated separately.

He noted that Kingston police are looking into more than one suspect, but did not give any more details about the number of suspects or who they may be.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
