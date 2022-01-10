Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022

Early Monday morning saw Kingston’s first murder of the new year, happening at the city’s Integrated Care Hub.
Police officers, paramedics and fire responded to the scene after a man was stabbed at the hub around 2:15 a.m.
Crews arrived at the parking lot behind the 661 Montreal St. building, where an area was taped off for the investigation.
The unidentified man had been stabbed an unknown number of times in the chest.
Kingston police searched the nearby neighbourhoods, along with stretches of the K&P Trail, looking for a suspect.
There is no word yet on an arrest or the possible identity of the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
