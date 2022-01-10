Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police investigate 1st homicide of 2022

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 12:21 pm
Police officers, paramedics and fire arrived at the scene of a homicide at the Integrated Care Hub after a man was stabbed around 2:15 a.m. View image in full screen
Police officers, paramedics and fire arrived at the scene of a homicide at the Integrated Care Hub after a man was stabbed around 2:15 a.m. Megan King / CKWS TV

Early Monday morning saw Kingston’s first murder of the new year, happening at the city’s Integrated Care Hub.

Police officers, paramedics and fire responded to the scene after a man was stabbed at the hub around 2:15 a.m.

Read more: Kingston Police seize sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

Crews arrived at the parking lot behind the 661 Montreal St. building, where an area was taped off for the investigation.

The unidentified man had been stabbed an unknown number of times in the chest.

Story continues below advertisement

Kingston police searched the nearby neighbourhoods, along with stretches of the K&P Trail, looking for a suspect.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police in Kingston, Ont. drop investigation into targeted attack after suspect found dead

There is no word yet on an arrest or the possible identity of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagKingston Police tagMontreal Street tagKingston stabbing tagCrime Scene tagIntegrated Care Hub tagSatbbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers