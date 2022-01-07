Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Kingston, Ont. drop investigation into targeted attack after suspect found dead

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:46 pm
Police in Kingston, Ont. drop investigation into targeted attack after suspect found dead - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A Kingston Police investigation has wrapped up following a shooting in midtown last week.

On Dec. 29, 2021, city police officers responded to an incident in which gunshots were fired into a home on Alfred Street, near Seventh Avenue.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place in the middle of the afternoon.

Read more: Kingston Police seize sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

The Major Crime Unit took over the investigation, which Kingston Police say has now concluded because the suspect in the case has been found dead in another jurisdiction.

Trending Stories

Detectives initially said they believed the shooting to be a targeted attack.

Click to play video: 'Million dollar blaze destroys one home and damages another in Kingston West' Million dollar blaze destroys one home and damages another in Kingston West
Million dollar blaze destroys one home and damages another in Kingston West

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagKingston tagKingston Police tagHouse tagKingston News tagStreet tagShots tagMajor Crimes tagDetectives tagAlfred tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers