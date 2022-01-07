Police in Kingston, Ont. drop investigation into targeted attack after suspect found dead

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston Police investigation has wrapped up following a shooting in midtown last week.

On Dec. 29, 2021, city police officers responded to an incident in which gunshots were fired into a home on Alfred Street, near Seventh Avenue.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place in the middle of the afternoon.

The Major Crime Unit took over the investigation, which Kingston Police say has now concluded because the suspect in the case has been found dead in another jurisdiction.

Detectives initially said they believed the shooting to be a targeted attack.

