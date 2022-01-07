Kingston Police seize sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

A man and woman from Cornwall are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop by Kingston Police.
Police say a vehicle was seen making multiple highway traffic act infractions.
Once the vehicle was stopped, the male driver did not have a driver’s licence to show police and gave them a false name.
The man was arrested and a search of the vehicle found a backpack with a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, as well as a flick knife.
A woman was also arrested and it was determined that she was the owner of the vehicle.
The 42-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman are facing a charge of possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon, while the man is facing additional charges of obstructing police, two counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, breach of release order and breach of probation.
