Video link
Headline link
Crime

Kingston Police seize sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 11:42 am
A sawed-off shotgun seized by Kingston Police during a traffic stop on Jan. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
A sawed-off shotgun seized by Kingston Police during a traffic stop on Jan. 6, 2022. Kingston Police

A man and woman from Cornwall are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop by Kingston Police.

Police say a vehicle was seen making multiple highway traffic act infractions.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the male driver did not have a driver’s licence to show police and gave them a false name.

The man was  arrested and a search of the vehicle found a backpack with a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, as well as a flick knife.

A woman was also arrested and it was determined that she was the owner of the vehicle.

The 42-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman are facing a charge of possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon, while the man is facing additional charges of obstructing police, two counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, breach of release order and breach of probation.

