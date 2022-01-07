Kingston Police seize sawed-off shotgun during traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman from Cornwall are facing a number of charges after a traffic stop by Kingston Police.

Police say a vehicle was seen making multiple highway traffic act infractions.

Read more: Kingston Police look to identify break and enter suspect

Once the vehicle was stopped, the male driver did not have a driver’s licence to show police and gave them a false name.

The man was arrested and a search of the vehicle found a backpack with a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, as well as a flick knife.

0:54 Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide Kingston police investigating Sydenham Road homicide – Oct 18, 2021

A woman was also arrested and it was determined that she was the owner of the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The 42-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman are facing a charge of possession of a firearm and prohibited weapon, while the man is facing additional charges of obstructing police, two counts of possession of a weapon while prohibited, breach of release order and breach of probation.