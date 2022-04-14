‘Game of Thrones’ actor arrested for sexually explicit communication with minor

Send this page to someone via email

Joseph Gatt was arrested last week by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division after authorities received a tip that the actor had “been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

According to an LAPD press release, the actor, who had a three-episode stint in Game of Thrones as Thenn Warg, was arrested on April 6 after the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a residential search warrant at his home near Beverly Hills.

Police said that Gatt, 50, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for “contact with a minor for sexual offense.”

The English actor, who resides in Los Angeles, was released on a $5,000 bail the same day he was arrested and took to his Twitter page to defend himself.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatt wrote that the accusations levelled against him are “100% categorically wrong and reckless. I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

The investigation into Gatt is ongoing and the LAPD is asking anyone with information or who knows of any additional victims to come forward.

Gatt’s acting credits include roles in Dumbo, Thor and Star Trek Into Darkness. He also has an upcoming role in the DC film Black Adam.

5:55 How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020