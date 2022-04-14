Quebec adds 26 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations surpass 2,150

Send this page to someone via email

As Quebec continues to face the sixth wave of COVID-19, the province recorded 26 new deaths and 94-patient rise Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 2,154. Officials say 282 patients were admitted in the last day, while 188 were discharged.

Intensive care units cases linked to the disease rose by 13 for a total of 96.

The province also logged 3,190 new infections, though this daily count only paints a partial portrait of the situation since PCR testing is limited to a few high-risk groups.

Health authorities say 24,438 tests were administered at provincial screening sites on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Read more: Quebecers told to be cautious ahead of long weekend and rising hospitalizations

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid home tests, adding 1,346 in the latest roundup. This includes 1,122 positive tests.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign issued another 46,057 doses in the last 24-hour period. More than 19 million shots have been given to date.

As part of its daily tally, the province also revealed that nearly 13,000 health-care workers were absent from work for pandemic-related reasons such as isolation or awaiting test results.

Quebec has seen 1,010,196 official cases and 14,618 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Recoveries from the virus, meanwhile, surpassed 963,000 on Thursday.