COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec top 2,000 again as province reports 13 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 13 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as patient numbers continued to climb Wednesday.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 2,060, a rise of 122 compared with the previous day. This comes after 224 people were admitted while 102 left.

It marks the first time since February that hospitalizations topped 2,000 in the province.

Officials say 83 patients were being treated for the disease in intensive care units, an increase of 16.

The Health Department says it recently updated its guidelines for transmitting data on hospitalizations. It says that a certain number of entries and discharges could not be counted in Wednesday’s daily tally as a result.

The province also logged 3,515 new infections in the latest roundup, but it isn’t representative of the situation since only a few groups can access PCR testing.

Story continues below advertisement

On that note, 22,777 tests were administered at government-run screening sites.

The results of 1,379 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the online portal in the past day. This includes 1,164 results positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 38,839 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in a 24-hour period. The province has doled out more than 18.9 million shots to date.

Quebec has reported a total of 1,007,006 official cases and 14,592 deaths over the course of the pandemic. The number of recoveries from the virus reached 960,000 on Wednesday.

Luc Boileau, the province’s interim public health director, is expected to provide an update at 1 p.m. on the situation.