Health

Quebec adds 35 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations jump by 145

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 11:11 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Mobile vaccination clinics popping up again in Montreal' COVID-19: Mobile vaccination clinics popping up again in Montreal
Despite a sixth wave, most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, mobile vaccine clinics are once again making the rounds in Montreal. As Global News' Elizabeth Zogalis reports, authorities are hoping it encourages those who haven’t had a third dose yet to get their booster.

Quebec registered 35 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as the province saw a 145-patient increase Tuesday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 1,938 after 294 people were admitted in the last day, while 149 were discharged.

Officials say 67 people were being treated for the disease in intensive care units, a drop of two.

The province also reported 2,596 new novel coronavirus infections, but the daily tally is only a partial portrait of the situation since access to PCR testing remains limited.

Trending Stories

Health authorities say 16,236 tests were given at government-run sites Sunday, the most recent day for which that data is available.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the results of 1,347 rapid tests were declared by Quebecers on the province’s online portal. Of those, 1,129 were positive for the virus.

The immunization campaign administered 25,602 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a 24-hour period. To date, more than 18.9 million shots have been issued.

Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has reported 1,003,491 official cases and 14,579 deaths.

