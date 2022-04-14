Menu

Canada

$300K in damage following apartment fire on Upper Gage Avenue in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 8:46 am
Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex on Upper Gage Avenue Wednesday April 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a multiple alarm blaze at a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex on Upper Gage Avenue Wednesday April 13, 2022. Global News

Firefighters are estimating damage in the $300,000 range as a result of a blaze in a Hamilton Mountain apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Hamilton Fire says the multiple alarm incident at the seniors building started sometime around 10 p.m. on the 10th floor of an 11-storey complex on Upper Gage Avenue just north of Mohawk Road East.

“Crews advised people trying to evacuate through the heavy smoke to stay in their apartments and shelter in place,” chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.

“Firefighters quickly began an aggressive fire suppression operation combined with search and rescue in the … apartment and the fire was brought under control quickly.”

Residents of the unit were not home at the time, according to Cunliffe.

One neighbouring occupant was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

“The apartment sustained significant fire and smoke damage,” Cunliffe said.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined.”

Click to play video: 'Southeastern Ontario public health officials urge caution over Easter weekend' Southeastern Ontario public health officials urge caution over Easter weekend

 

