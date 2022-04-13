Police pull 7 suspected stolen vehicles from Brantford, Ont. lake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After seven suspected stolen vehicles were pulled out of a lake in Brantford, Ont.’s southeast end, police say they don’t believe the autos were connected with any additional crimes.

A spokesperson for Brantford Police (BPS) revealed the retrieval effort by city and provincial crews on April 8, bringing vehicles at the bottom of Mohawk lake to the surface. The BPS dive team was aided by the OPP in the effort.

“An initial investigation found no evidence to suspect these vehicles were involved with any other crime,” BPS’ Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a release on Wednesday.

Read more: Brantford police search for suspects in stabbing case

“This is being treated as a property crime investigation as many of the vehicles are believed to be stolen.”

Story continues below advertisement

All the vehicles were 1970s models and have ‘significant damage’ due to being submerged for an extended period of time.

The recovered vehicles are:

red AMC Pacer 1975-1977

brown Ford Cortina 1972-1975

blue Chevrolet C10 1970-1975

green Plymouth Caravelle 1978

white Chrysler Cordoba 1977

white Pontiac GTX 1970–1975

blue Buick Riviera 1970-1975

Matthews-Osmond said the vehicles were spotted by OPP in an unrelated investigation at the lake last week.

BPS believe all the vehicles discovered have been removed from the water.