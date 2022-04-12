Menu

Crime

Regina police asking for public’s help with pharmacy robberies

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 7:52 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Regina police are asking for the public's assistance in an investigation relating to two pharmacy robberies. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating three suspects involved in two robberies at pharmacies Tuesday afternoon.

The first call came in around 11:40 a.m. from a pharmacy in the 4600 Block of Rae Street. The caller reported three men wearing masks allegedly entered the store, broke through the pharmacy counter and stole a quantity of drugs before fleeing the scene.

A short time later at approximately 1 p.m., police added, a second pharmacy located in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue East was robbed under similar circumstances. RPS says the victim’s description of the suspects matched that of the first robbery.

Regina police charge man, woman after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

According to police, the suspects in both cases were masked, appeared to be in their 20s and fled the scene in what is believed to be a white, four-door Toyota Camry with what appeared to be an Alberta licence plate.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is being asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022

 

