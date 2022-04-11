Menu

Crime

Regina police charge man, woman after drugs, weapons found during traffic stop

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 7:57 pm
Police say they used a tool to break the windows of a vehicle from a distance after initial attempts to have the suspects exit the vehicle were unsuccessful.
Police say they used a tool to break the windows of a vehicle from a distance after initial attempts to have the suspects exit the vehicle were unsuccessful. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a man and a woman with multiple weapons and drug offences following a traffic stop last week on Thursday night.

Members of the Regina Police Street Gangs Unit were conducting a firearms and drug investigation just after 9:30 p.m. on April 7 when officers stopped a vehicle on the 2000 block of McTavish Street.

Additional police officers were called in to assist with the situation, including members of the SWAT and Canine units, after investigators had reason to believe firearms were in the vehicle, according to a release from RPS on Monday.

Read more: 9-year-old girl struck in hit and run: Regina police

Police say initial attempts to have the suspects exit the vehicle were not successful, which led officers to bring in “a tool used to break windows from a distance.”

Following the deployment of the tool, three suspects vacated the vehicle and were taken into custody without further incident.

Upon a search of the vehicle and the suspects, officers found a loaded gun, ammunition, methamphetamine, fentanyl, Canadian currency and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Regina police have charged 28-year-old Cain Michael Lindahl and 36-year-old Clara Vanessa Rainville as a result of this investigation.

Read more: Footage obtained from home security cameras shows Keenan Toto’s last moments

Lindahl faces nine charges, including three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Rainville has five charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both made their first court appearance on April 8.

Click to play video: 'Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police' Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police
Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022
