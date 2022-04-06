Footage obtained from home security cameras shows Keenan Toto’s last moments

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story includes details that may disturb some readers.

The third day of the Dillon Ricky Whitehawk first-degree murder trial gave the jury a closer look as to what happened the night 23-year-old Keenan Toto was killed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Whitehawk pleaded not guilty on Monday in separate shootings where 27-year-old Jordan Gaiton Denton and 23-year-old Keenan Scott Toto were killed in November and December of 2019 respectively.

The Crown prosecutors are alleging Whitehawk killed Denton and Toto to advance his gang standing.

On Wednesday, the Crown played audio and video clips for jurors as part of evidence that was obtained in the case.

The jury heard two 911 phone calls that were placed to the Regina Police Service (RPS) in the early morning hours of Dec. 1, 2019, just after Toto was shot on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Crown prosecutors also played two video clips that were captured on home security cameras placed on two separate residences in the 1200 block of Queen Street.

One camera faced towards the northwest side of the street while the other camera was pointed in a southeast direction. The owner of the security cameras said he also owns the two residences.

The video clips capture what happened in Toto’s final moments. Surveillance footage showed Toto on a bicycle with a friend heading north on Queen Street when the cameras show a dark-coloured SUV appear on the screen.

The vehicle stopped and Toto was shown approaching the passenger side of the SUV before a shot was fired and Toto fell to the ground.

Regina police acquired the footage from the owner of the cameras hours after Toto’s death.

Police officer gives more details

Sgt. Troy Davis was a member of the RPS Major Crimes Unit at the time of the incident. He was one of the officers who asked for the surveillance footage following the shooting on Dec. 1, 2019.

He stated in his testimony that their investigation determined the vehicle used during the shooting matched the description of a stolen 2019 Buick Enclave.

Following the incident, Davis and another officer began searching for the vehicle involved in the shooting.

Davis said they were heading eastbound on Eighth Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 1, 2019, when they noticed a dark red SUV abandoned and backed up against a fence in an alley near Angus Street.

Police stayed to watch and see if anyone tried to get the vehicle, but after no one walked up to the SUV, officers seized the vehicle and eventually processed it at RPS headquarters.

Close friend testifies

The jury also heard from Lyle Goforth, a friend of Toto’s, who was visibly emotional during his testimony.

“He was my brother,” said Goforth about Toto, whom he considered to be a best friend.

Goforth shared how he was at his home on the 3800 block of Dewdney Avenue near the Pasqua Hospital where he was socializing and drinking with a small group on the night of Nov. 30, 2019.

Later that night, Toto came to the residence and joined the group for about an hour or so.

One of Goforth’s cousins wanted to go out to get a slurpee, which is when Toto offered to join her on the walk.

It was the last time Goforth saw Toto. Someone had come through the front door of the house to notify the group of Toto’s death.

“All they said is, ‘he’s gone,'” remembered an emotional Goforth.

Trial resumes Thursday

The trial is expected to last for three weeks at the Delta Hotel in downtown Regina.

The hotel was chosen as the location for the trial in order to provide enough physical distance for people in the room.

Court will be back in session at 10 a.m. on Thursday.