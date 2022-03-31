Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 32-year-old man after seizing weapons, drugs & stolen property

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 5:25 pm
Police arrested and charged a 32-year-old Regina man in relation to an investigation into drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in the city.
Police arrested and charged a 32-year-old Regina man in relation to an investigation into drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in the city. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested a 32-year-old man after executing a search warrant on a Regina property this past weekend.

Kirk Carmichael Szakacs from Regina faces numerous charges including possession of firearms and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Police charge a second person in connection with a 2021 homicide

This was a result of months of investigation into drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in Regina.

“Through investigation, police identified a suspect and gathered the evidence needed to obtain a search warrant on a rented garage in the 2700 block of Atkinson Street, plus the suspect’s vehicle,” stated RPS.

“On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the suspect was safely arrested for driving while prohibited, and the search of the garage yielded three firearms, ammunition, an air gun pistol, a stolen motorcycle, various pieces of identification (not belonging to the suspect) drugs, and various items commonly used in drug trafficking.”

Read more: Regina police make 5 arrests following attempted armed robbery, ‘high risk’ traffic stop

Szakacs was subsequently charged and made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 28, 2022.

