Regina police charge 32-year-old man after seizing weapons, drugs & stolen property

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested a 32-year-old man after executing a search warrant on a Regina property this past weekend.

Kirk Carmichael Szakacs from Regina faces numerous charges including possession of firearms and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

This was a result of months of investigation into drug trafficking and possession of stolen property in Regina.

“Through investigation, police identified a suspect and gathered the evidence needed to obtain a search warrant on a rented garage in the 2700 block of Atkinson Street, plus the suspect’s vehicle,” stated RPS.

“On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the suspect was safely arrested for driving while prohibited, and the search of the garage yielded three firearms, ammunition, an air gun pistol, a stolen motorcycle, various pieces of identification (not belonging to the suspect) drugs, and various items commonly used in drug trafficking.”

Szakacs was subsequently charged and made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 28, 2022.

