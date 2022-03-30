Police charge a second person in connection with a 2021 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) have charged a second person in connection to the city’s 12th homicide last year.

On March, 29, 2022, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old youth who is the second person charged in this case. The first suspect is a 15-year-old youth who was charged with second-degree murder. The victim was a 16-year-old teenage girl who was found dead outside a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street on November 1, 2021.

Police responded to a call to the residence and located the girl who was described as “deceased” upon arrival.

“EMS confirmed the death. Patrol members secured the scene and began the investigation, taken over by Forensic Identification, the Coroner and Major Crimes shortly thereafter,” police stated in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“On November 2nd, the case was confirmed to be a homicide, and on November 15th, a 15 year-old male youth was charged with second-degree murder.”

Police stated the male youth cannot be identified in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is also charged with second-degree murder and will appear in Youth Court on March 30, 2022.

2:22 Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police Slight increase in total police-reported crimes in 2021: Regina police – Mar 2, 2022