Crime

Regina police investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:56 pm
Regina police are investigating the city's 12th homicide after a 16-year-old female was found dead outside a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street.
Regina police are investigating the city's 12th homicide after a 16-year-old female was found dead outside a residence on the 1200 block of Rae Street. File / Global News

Working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, the Regina Police Service (RPS) confirmed Tuesday they are investigating their 12th homicide of 2021.

Read more: Regina man facing charges after weapons call early Sunday

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of a weapons offence in the 1200 block of Rae Street Monday and arrived to find a deceased 16-year-old girl outside a residence.

“An injured male youth was also found at this location; he was taken to hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious,” the RPS release stated.

“Patrol members secured the scene and began the investigation, taken over by Forensic Identification, the Coroner and Major Crimes shortly thereafter.”

Read more: Man charged in Regina’s 11th homicide of 2021

Due to Section 111(1), the identification of the deceased girl cannot be released as the Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits publishing the name of a young person. The RPS has not yet made any arrests in the case.

Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will continue their investigation.

The police are asking if anyone has any information regarding this case, to contact the Regina Police Service at 3066-777-6500 or through Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

