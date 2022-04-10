9-year-old girl struck in hit and run: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police are asking the public for help in finding a vehicle and driver after a nine-year-old girl was struck on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred around 12:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Retallack Street and the vehicle fled the area without stopping and providing help after the collision.

Officers and EMS were dispatched to the call.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say witnesses told officers the vehicle involved in the collision was white.

Anyone with information that could help police in identifying the vehicle or driver involved in this incident are asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

